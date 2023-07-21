SHERIDAN — The 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo set records for ticket sales and event payouts.

While the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo came close to selling out each night, this year was the first time it actually happened. The WYO Board of Directors reported a total of 24,807 tickets sold for the four day event, which is an increase of 2% from last year’s total. Initially, though, ticket sales were down.

