SHERIDAN — The 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo set records for ticket sales and event payouts.
While the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo came close to selling out each night, this year was the first time it actually happened. The WYO Board of Directors reported a total of 24,807 tickets sold for the four day event, which is an increase of 2% from last year’s total. Initially, though, ticket sales were down.
“I think the weather probably slowed people down a little bit in buying their tickets, but once rodeo got here everybody caught the fever, then we sold out,” Garstad said. “We were so excited about that.”
The purse was at a record amount this year, as well. Payouts for rodeo events totaled $397,671, an increase of about 11% from last year; the World Champion Indian Relay Race prize money totaled $86,000, an increase of about 19% from last year.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Executive Director Zane Garstad said Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Cowboy Channel helped increase the prize money this year. The Cowboy Channel now pays rodeos to broadcast the events and the PRCA adds funds to purse sizes. The WYO also contributed an additional $2,000 for each event this year, increasing the WYO’s contribution to $17,000 for each event.
While purse size certainly plays a role as the rodeo continues to attract highly-ranked competitors, it also becomes clear they view the stock available as some they can win on, Garstad said.
The rodeo itself went off with few hiccups, the biggest was the electric eye going on the fritz just before steer roping so the event schedule was changed to resolve the issue.
“We had a few small hiccups and we were able to correct those pretty quickly and I don’t think many people noticed,” WYO Board Member Sarah Schreiber said.
During the Indian Relay Races Friday, a rider and horse went off course and crashed into a gate in front of the Gold Buckle Club seats. Per Garstad, the rider and horse were OK following the collision and former WYO board member Charlie Jorgenson was left with a black eye after being hit by the gate.
While in years prior the Sheridan WYO Rodeo hosted junior events, this was the first year youth rodeo-specific events were held. They were a hit. Crowds roared for youth barrel racers, including Addalyn Lattin and Londyn Mefford, and youth steer riders, including Colby Smith and Tanner Laird.
“I think that was probably my most favorite thing of the whole rodeo. I knew what was going to happen with the crowd,” Garstad said. “Hearing that crowd roar for those kids, and they’re local rodeo athletes, makes it even more special. So, that impact on those kids alone is going to be huge.”
The youth riders were interviewed following their events.
“I enjoyed seeing, especially on our end when they interviewed the barrel racers. Those little girls were next to those professional barrel racers in the interview and they were so excited to be next to the professionals,” Schreiber said.
Next year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo will take place July 10-13 at Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Garstad said the goal is always to grow and improve the event. One way to continue growing and improving the event, Garstad said, is to continue to increase the prize money, which will continue to attract some of the best rodeo competitors.
“Who knows, maybe next year we can get over half a million (dollars), which would be pretty cool,” he said.
One issue on Garstad’s mind is parking for the rodeo, which has become increasingly difficult as the event becomes more popular. Following Wednesday evening, paid parking at the fairgrounds was cut to allow competitors more space to park.
“That worked out pretty well, but rest assured we’re looking at other ways that we can improve our parking situation,” Garstad said.