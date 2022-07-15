SHERIDAN — Each night of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Wranglers — the mounted bearers of the rodeo’s sponsor flags — perform three times, guiding their horses through clover-loops, criss-crosses and other formations at the beginning, middle and end of rodeo night performances.
“It’s 40 girls and 40 horses in an arena having to work together,” assistant coach Liz Kincaid said of the Wranglers’ performances.
Getting those 80 brains to move in seamless formation takes an enormous amount of effort and practice, Kincaid said, but it offers many local horseback riders and Sheridan WYO Rodeo fans another opportunity to get involved in rodeo tradition.
The Wranglers’ flags, which are stuck into a flag boot near the riders’ stirrups, represent about $400,000 in sponsorship money — roughly $10,000 per flag — provided to support the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Composed of intermediate to advanced horseback riders of all ages, from tweens to seniors, the Wranglers are mostly women, but men are also welcome to join, Kincaid said. The Wranglers also include residents of Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Wranglers became a formal volunteer organization in 2015, when members of the rodeo board asked Kincaid and Wranglers’ President and head coach Cindy Wolfe to make a long-running but informal tradition more official.
Since then, Wolfe and Kincaid have worked to ensure their Wranglers are ready to perform each year at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo with year-round practices. After open riding sessions, veterinarian and massage clinics and desensitization workshops in the fall, the Wranglers prepare with weekly practices starting in April, Wolfe said. Throughout these sessions, Wrangler participants practice performing in preparation for the main event this week.
Another essential component of this practice is desensitizing the Wranglers’ horses — provided by the riders themselves — to sights, sounds and other stimuli they may encounter during the rodeo. It’s impossible for Wrangler coaches to recreate the energy and ruckus of a real crowd during practice sessions, but Wolfe said they try their best. They rattle gates and crinkle plastic water bottles to prepare the horses for the sounds they might hear during rodeo performances, Wolfe explained. They also throw pool noodles and exercise balls around the horses to ensure they aren’t phased by objects in motion.
Why be a Wrangler? Kincaid said the program is one way for many of the volunteer Wranglers to get involved in Sheridan WYO Rodeo festivities. Not every horseback rider can be an all-star barrel racer or bucking bronc rider, and the Wranglers program offers another way to ride in the rodeo.
“For some of these girls, this is the part of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo they can be a part of,” Kincaid said.
Sandi Ham joined the team this year after receiving an invitation to try out from a coworker. Becoming a Wrangler struck her as an opportunity to ride regularly and show off her horse in front of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo crowd.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do…I’m very honored to be part of this,” Ham said.
A Wrangler since she was 13-years-old, Lainey Konetzki, 19, said she sees the volunteer opportunity as a way to get herself and her horse immersed in the rodeo and in a community of other riders.
“I’ve stayed with it so long because it’s just an amazing group of girls,” Konetzki explained.
Konetzki now holds a leadership role among the riders, and Kincaid called her the likely future of the Wranglers’ program. After being a Wrangler for so long, Konetzki said she can no longer imagine watching the Sheridan WYO Rodeo festivities from the stands.