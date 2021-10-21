SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County YMCA will welcome a piece of new technology into its wellness programming this November: a Styku 3D Body Scanner.
The YMCA’s wellness programs currently include between 60 to 75 fitness classes per week and self-service weight rooms as well as services, machines and classes for people with injuries and chronic illnesses. According to Sheridan YMCA Health and Wellness Coordinator Desiree Pearce, the facility’s new body scanning machine, which is produced by Los-Angeles-based tech company Styku and will be located in a room in the facility currently marked “Storage 5,” will work in conjunction with existing programming to help YMCA members looking to lose weight.
The 3D Body Scanner involves two parts: a scanner and a rotating platform. For about 35 seconds, participants will stand on the rotating platform about 3 feet from the scanner while it examines their bodies. According to Styku’s public relations materials, this will allow the scanner to capture three-dimensional impressions of participants’ entire bodies.
After the participant has stepped off the platform, the Styku scanner produces tables of data indicating precisely where participants have lost weight and indicates the amount of exercise and daily caloric decrease required for the participants to continue losing weight in a healthy, realistic and sustainable way.
According to data gathered from 2015 to 2019 by the Wyoming Department of Health, 61.6% of adults in Sheridan County are overweight or obese based on body mass index metrics. Although the prevalence of obesity in Sheridan County is lower than the Wyoming average of 65.2%, the high percentage of overweight and obese residents is cause for concern YMCA officials. However, Pearce said, this prevalence in the county “shouldn’t be a concern that paralyzes us to not take steps forward.”
The scanner will be particularly useful in combating obesity in Sheridan, said Pearce, because it measures body composition, rather than body mass index. BMI is based on a weight to height ratio and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not necessarily account for high muscle mass, age, race and sex, all of which may affect BMI. The Styku scanner, meanwhile, differentiates between bone mass, lean mass and fat mass. This way, explained Pearce, participants will be able to watch their lean mass increase and fat mass decrease while making lifestyle changes.
Although some worry the machine’s focus on outward appearance might reward unhealthy weight loss or disordered eating, Pearce hopes the machine will praise people for finding a healthy balance between lean and fat mass and emphasize healthy lifestyle changes, rather than looks. Pearce said the scanner will be voluntary, located in a private room and not involve any of the usual pinching or embarrassment of caliper tests, both of which should mitigate the likelihood the new technology will trigger destructive habits.
“Health isn’t a number,” Pearce said. “It’s a feeling.”
Pearce hopes the Styku scanner’s body composition testing will eventually work in tandem with community wellness classes at the Y, including health risk assessment classes, coaching and workshops targeting community needs. She also plans to integrate these services into the YMCA’s after-school and daycare programs for kids.
All of these wellness services, Pearce said, will “help the community keep that morale high and healthy.”