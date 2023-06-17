SHERIDAN — Youth bowlers from the Sheridan Youth Bowling Association are headed to Indianapolis, Indiana, this summer for the Junior Gold Championships, one of the most competitive bowling tournaments in the country.

Heather Drog, vice president of the association — which has existed for more than 60 years — said all four bowlers attending the championship in July qualified through their performance at various events in Wyoming this year. Juliann Amende, Jesse Frey, Shane Hatzenbiler and Ethan Drog will be competing individually at the championships against national and international youth competitors. Josilin Drog, another member of the youth association, also qualified for the event, but will not be competing this year.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

