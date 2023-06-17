SHERIDAN — Youth bowlers from the Sheridan Youth Bowling Association are headed to Indianapolis, Indiana, this summer for the Junior Gold Championships, one of the most competitive bowling tournaments in the country.
Heather Drog, vice president of the association — which has existed for more than 60 years — said all four bowlers attending the championship in July qualified through their performance at various events in Wyoming this year. Juliann Amende, Jesse Frey, Shane Hatzenbiler and Ethan Drog will be competing individually at the championships against national and international youth competitors. Josilin Drog, another member of the youth association, also qualified for the event, but will not be competing this year.
“A lot of our kids did well this year at a lot of different tournaments,” Sheridan Youth Bowling Association League Manager Barry Amende said. “Bowling is a lot more complicated than most people think. It's a lot more technical.”
Bowling is the No. 1 participation sport in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bowling Congress. The Junior Gold Championships typically hosts around 4,000 competitors each year.
The youth league season at Cloud Peak Lanes lasts for 28 weeks and consists of four different age group categories. Athletes meet at the bowling alley on Saturday mornings to practice, sharpen their skills and socialize.
Juliann, Jesse, Shane and Ethan said they’re excited to see what the skills of youth bowlers outside of Wyoming are like. All four often practice multiple times per week while balancing the sport between schoolwork and various extracurriculars. They all agreed they’re eager to learn from the competition, make friends and talk to college coaches.
“It’s exciting, but very nerve-wracking,” Jesse said. “Compared to a 20-lane bowling alley, those alleys [at Junior Gold Championships] are 80 lanes or more.”
Juliann said she anticipates the tournament’s opening ceremony being one of her favorite parts of the experience. The ceremony includes awards, entertainment and a chance for athletes from each state to be presented on stage while families and supporters cheer them on.
The Junior Gold Championships hosts eight different age divisions. Jesse will compete in the U15 boys category, and Juliann will compete in the U15 girls. Ethan and Shane will compete in the U18 boys division.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s an exciting thing for all of them. I hope they bowl good for themselves personally,” Heather Drog said. “It’d be awesome to see some of them shoot to the top. But mostly I hope they do good for how they feel about it.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.