SHERIDAN — One year after efforts began to form a Zonta club in Sheridan, the group is just two members away from reaching the 15 person minimum to officially charter, said District 12 Lt. Gov. Debbie Sundberg. At the group's current pace of growth, Sundberg said the Zonta Club of the Bighorns could be chartering this fall.
Zonta is an international organization seeking to support women and girls through support and advocacy on the local level. Upon chartering, the Zonta Club of the Bighorns would be able to hit the ground running with that mission by partnering with local organizations to engage in advocacy efforts and offering scholarships for high school girls in aerospace, business, STEM and public affairs.
In a Zonta club meeting Tuesday night, attendees shared what drew them to Zonta. Shirley Coulter, retired teacher and Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board Trustee, said she used to be part of a Zonta club in South Dakota 20 years ago. After moving to Sheridan and finding there to be no Zonta club, Coulter said she felt inclined to support the budding group for the benefit of women and girls in Sheridan.
“I’ve come to a few meetings and realized what a benefit it is to support women. That’s important to me,” Coulter said. “After I learned about the involvement nationwide [and] internationally and all the wonderful things they do, it’s a place I want to be to support women.”
While local Zonta chapters focus largely on community efforts, opportunity occasionally arises to invest in something broader. Zonta partners with the United Nations to support a number of efforts internationally, such as providing clean water and health care for women in underdeveloped countries.
“[Zonta chapters] have an opportunity to do the advocacy or the service that’s necessary in their own communities… For some it’s human trafficking, for some it’s missing and murdered Indigenous women,” said former District 12 Lt. Gov. Bridget Masters.
Locally, Zonta club members have participated in several efforts to support and advocate for women. The club partnered with Texas-based Beloved Bundles and local nonprofit Uprising to assemble packages of needed items to be distributed to victims of sexual assault during hospital visits. Meeting once a month with a guest speaker at each meeting, club members are able to stay informed and proactive about the issues facing Sheridan’s women and girls, as well as the successes.
Sundberg said the Zonta Club of the Bighorns will hopefully be able to charter by the monthly meeting in October. Information on upcoming Zonta meetings and efforts can be found at zonta.org.
