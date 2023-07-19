SHERIDAN — One year after efforts began to form a Zonta club in Sheridan, the group is just two members away from reaching the 15 person minimum to officially charter, said District 12 Lt. Gov. Debbie Sundberg. At the group's current pace of growth, Sundberg said the Zonta Club of the Bighorns could be chartering this fall.

Zonta is an international organization seeking to support women and girls through support and advocacy on the local level. Upon chartering, the Zonta Club of the Bighorns would be able to hit the ground running with that mission by partnering with local organizations to engage in advocacy efforts and offering scholarships for high school girls in aerospace, business, STEM and public affairs.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

