SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents want the Acme special planning area to stay as it is.
During a Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Thursday, the board opened the floor to the area’s stakeholders to share opinions on how the area should be managed and why it may be important.
The commission is set to discuss potential changes to zoning in the special planning area and it is hoping to include some of the area’s natural features in a comprehensive plan.
The special planning area is a roughly 700-acre area between Sheridan and Ranchester near Interstate 90.
A resounding message from members of the public was a desire to maintain the status quo.
“We believe that (the special planning area) works the way it is now,” said Shannon Anderson, speaking on behalf of Powder River Basin Resource Council. “We believe the area should stay the way it is.”
One person mentioned the historical significance of the special planning area as it relates to underground mines. They suggested the commission recommend setting aside some of the land as a historical site.
Another person said he spent a lot of time with a friend in the special planning area when it was occupied by mining communities.
“I’d go out there after school on Friday and go back home on Sunday,” he said. “The fishing was out of this world, I can’t believe how easy it was… it was just great to go fishing.”
Multiple members of the public also raised concerns over the impacts rezoning the special planning area would have on wildlife habitats and the environment.
Chair of the commission John Seeley said the purpose of the meeting was to take public concerns and opinions under consideration for any future actions in the special planning area. He also said several times that any potential changes to the area are in very early stages.
“If it seems somewhat vague or lacking detail at this point, it should,” he said. “Because it is basically getting input at this point, seeing what’s possible, what’s feasible.”
Seeley also said there is a lack of restrictions on what can occur in the area currently and future changes could simply include greater restrictions. He said with high industrial zoning, there are basically no limitations on what an individual or company can do on the land.
“The issue out there that has been expressed to this commission is that there is, in some people’s minds, a lack of restriction. So, if someone had a high zoning such as industrial, they can do many things,” he said. “Part of the thought process of this commission is to make sure there’s a little more safeguard built in and a little more structure as to what can and can’t be done. Because right now there is not, perhaps, adequate restriction and limitation out there.”
Individuals may also submit written public comment before the next meeting.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for April 6 at 5:30 p.m. and the commission will once again welcome public comment about the special planning area.