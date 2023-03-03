Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.