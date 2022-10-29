11-20-21 Enplanements_SD 001.jpg
Travelers retrieve their luggage at the Sheridan County Airport baggage claim Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — More travelers passed through the Sheridan County Airport this fall than a year ago, and despite challenges posed by the pandemic and increasing costs in all sectors, air traffic in Wyoming continues to recover at a rate faster than in other states, experts say.

“We’ve been running the high 80s to low 90s for load factors all year long. We’re doing really well,” said John Stopka, Sheridan County Airport manager. “As far as enplanements go, we’re running about 10% above last year’s numbers through September.”

