SHERIDAN — Sheridan's Grant Baxter, Wayne Murdock and Henry Dickinson participated in Wyoming Boys' State from June 13 to 19.
Wyoming Boys' State, held annually in June, is a chance for high school juniors from across the state to participate in a week's worth of activities to gain knowledge of their state and its governmental structure. Delegates learn first-hand how government works, experiencing what it takes to create and enact laws. The week emphasizes leadership, civic engagement and patriotism.
Speakers included Governor Mark Gordon, United States Senators John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Congresswoman Liz Cheney. In the process of working together, the delegates developed life-long friendships.
The week culminates with a visit to the State Capitol in Cheyenne, where Delegates occupy the House and Senate Chambers, as well as the various offices and agencies of Wyoming's government. Delegates had the opportunity to meet the governor and many of his staff members.