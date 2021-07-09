SHERIDAN — Morrison-Maierle announced its 2021-22 Board of Directors Wednesday, and Sheridan's Randy Bomar is one of seven board members.
Bomar is the former President of Vista West Engineering and is a five-year employee-owner serving out a three-year term. Other board members include Arian Bloomfield and Debbie Johnston of Missoula, Montana, Kurt Keith of Bozeman, Montana, and Jon Carlson, Julie Shiflett and Ryan Jones.
“Our board provides thoughtful direction and outstanding leadership to our employee-owned organization," said Scott Murphy, CEO of Morrison-Maierle. "I look forward to working with them moving forward.”
Morrison-Maierle is a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying consulting firm with 12 locations across four western states, including an office in Sheridan.