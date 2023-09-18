SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s geographic information system (GIS) is set to have its images updated for the first time in five years this fall.

City engineer Thomas Morneau said aerial images should typically be updated every three to five years, largely depending on the growth of the community. Capturing new aerial images in the fall will allow for the best imagery possible because falling leaves will help to make homes, sidewalks and roads more visible.

