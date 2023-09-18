SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s geographic information system (GIS) is set to have its images updated for the first time in five years this fall.
City engineer Thomas Morneau said aerial images should typically be updated every three to five years, largely depending on the growth of the community. Capturing new aerial images in the fall will allow for the best imagery possible because falling leaves will help to make homes, sidewalks and roads more visible.
The GIS is used throughout the city’s departments for a variety of reasons. The public works department routinely screenshots from the GIS during city council presentations. The system is also used to identify the locations of new roads or subdivisions and seeing where utility lines sit throughout the city.
The city has previously updated the GIS with lower-quality images that had as many as six feet between pixels.
“There were years where it was horrible to look at that GIS,” Councilor and former Sheridan Fire Rescue Captain Greg Luhman said.
Morneau said the updated images will be of significantly better quality than previous updates, with just three inches between pixels. The higher-quality images will help to allow many city staff members to better complete their jobs.
The updated images, Morneau said, will also better reflect the growth and development in Sheridan over the last five years.
“I think it definitely will help people grasp how much has truly changed,” Morneau said.
Eight firms submitted bids to update the city of Sheridan’s aerial images. Bids ranged from $39,650 from Salt Lake City-based Aero-Graphics to $197,500 from St. Louis-based Xeo Air Inc.
Morneau recommended Sheridan City Council award the project to Aero-Graphics, the low bidder, during last week’s study session. He added the firm has done aerial imagery in Sublette and Teton counties; the company also captured Sheridan’s most recent aerial images in 2018. Council is expected to award the project as part of its consent agenda Monday.