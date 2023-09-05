8-26-21 Relay for Life_SD 002.jpg
Ten-year cancer survivor Judy Hayworth participates in the survivors walk during the annual Relay for Life event at Whitney Commons Park Saturday, June 2, 2018.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Judy Hayworth has been named the 2023 AARP Wyoming Andrus Award winner. The award honors the state’s top volunteer older than 50.

Hayworth won the award through a vote on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page, and the AARP Wyoming email distribution list. In total, Hayworth received over 760 votes, beating her closest competition by over 400 votes.

