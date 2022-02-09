SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson announced his candidacy for Sheridan County commissioner in a statement Wednesday morning.
“I am asking for your vote on Aug. 16, 2022, in the Republican Primary Election to be your next Sheridan County Commissioner,” Thompson said.
In October 2021, Thompson announced he will not seek reelection as sheriff and endorsed Undersheriff Levi Dominguez’s candidacy for the role.
Thompson said his experience building relationships with government and non-government entities across the county and his attendance of most county commission meetings in his five-year tenure as sheriff will allow him to adapt to Sheridan County’s changing needs, should he be elected this year.