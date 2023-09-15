SHERIDAN — In its first monthly meeting since gaining enough members to officially charter, Sheridan’s Zonta club gathered with Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez to discuss the local impact of domestic violence and sex crimes.

Dominguez said SCSO booked 55 individuals into the Sheridan County Detention Center for domestic crimes in 2022 and 37 so far in 2023. SCSO booked 15 individuals for sex crimes in 2022 and seven so far in 2023.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

