SHERIDAN — In its first monthly meeting since gaining enough members to officially charter, Sheridan’s Zonta club gathered with Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez to discuss the local impact of domestic violence and sex crimes.
Dominguez said SCSO booked 55 individuals into the Sheridan County Detention Center for domestic crimes in 2022 and 37 so far in 2023. SCSO booked 15 individuals for sex crimes in 2022 and seven so far in 2023.
“This year so far we’ve responded to 1,700 calls for service and we’ve already responded to 61 domestic incidents this year, as opposed to last year’s 54. That’s resulted in 10 arrests already this year,” Dominguez said. “Just seeing the fourth quarter reporting, we’re seeing we’ve almost doubled our arrests on those types of things.”
A possible cause for the uptick in domestic arrests, Dominguez said, is the harsh winter Sheridan saw over the past year. When people are cooped up inside due to poor weather, coupled with common life stressors like issues at work or with family, arguments can spiral into domestic violence situations, Dominguez said.
“We occasionally will see [an] uptick, even in the spring when the weather gets really nice and then we have a big snowstorm that brings everybody back in,” Dominguez said. “[With] crime and these types of things, you will see an ebb and flow and what that does to it.”
Dominguez said two of the largest underlying factors to domestic violence and sex crimes are alcohol and mental health, factors which often play into each other.
“Mental health is a huge issue, not only in Sheridan County but in the state, in the region and in the U.S. When we can’t get those individuals the treatment that they need [when] they are having a mental health crisis… they turn to alcohol and they turn to controlled substances to self-medicate,” Dominguez said. “Unfortunately jail is not the place for folks with mental health issues to be, but sometimes it’s the safest place, and we try to work with the mental health professionals within the community to get them the treatment and the help that they need.”
The process of interviewing victims and perpetrators of domestic violence or sex crimes can be difficult to navigate, Dominguez said, as it’s important to ensure the victim feels comfortable and safe speaking about their experience. Enter soft interview rooms, private rooms where detectives can speak to victims in a more comfortable environment than a standard, sterile interrogation room — soft interview rooms often trade cold metal tables, blank walls and uncomfortable chairs for couches, paintings and toys for minor victims.
Sheridan Police Department has a soft interview room, but SCSO does not — in the midst of construction on the SCSO building, Dominguez said the currently unfinished basement of the building will soon become home to a brand new soft interview room. In the weeks following Zonta’s chartering ceremony Oct. 15, the club will assist SCSO in setting up and decorating the new soft interview room for use, Sunderland said.
Zonta is an international organization seeking to uplift women and girls through support and advocacy on the local level. As part of its mission, Sheridan’s Zonta club aims to partner with local organizations and entities to engage in advocacy efforts, starting with SCSO, according to District 12 Lt. Gov. Debbie Sundberg.
Further details on the chartering ceremony will be revealed in the coming weeks.
