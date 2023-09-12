SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez will be the guest speaker at the September meeting of the Zonta Club of the Wyoming Bighorns. Dominguez will speak about domestic violence and sexual assault in the area.
The meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Ole’s Pizza and Spaghetti House with Sheriff Dominguez speaking at 6.
Members of the community who would like to learn more about Zonta and its mission are encouraged to attend the meeting.
Zonta’s mission is to make the world a better place for women and girls, including ending violence against women.
The information shared by Dominguez will set the stage for future Zonta advocacy and service projects focused on helping women in the community.
One of the projects currently being discussed between Zonta and the Sheriff’s Office is the creation of a “soft room” that is more conducive for taking statements from victims of interpersonal violence than a traditional interrogation room.
During the past year, local residents interested in making the community a better place for women and girls have come together as an official Zonta organization. Several service projects focused on raising awareness about violence against women and helping victims of sexual assault have already been undertaken by Zonta members.
The Zonta Club of the Wyoming Bighorns is expected to be officially chartered as part of Zonta International in October. Zonta International was established more than 100 years ago and has more than 1,100 clubs in 62 countries. Its activities are nonpartisan and are not associated with any religion. Both men and women are invited to engage in its goal of improving the status of women locally and worldwide.