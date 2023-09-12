Dominguez, Levi.jpg

Levi Dominguez

 Courtesy photo | Levi Dominguez

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez will be the guest speaker at the September meeting of the Zonta Club of the Wyoming Bighorns. Dominguez will speak about domestic violence and sexual assault in the area.   

The meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Ole’s Pizza and Spaghetti House with Sheriff Dominguez speaking at 6.  

Tags

Recommended for you