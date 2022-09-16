SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Levi Dominguez confirmed the office is investigating a mailer sent out prior to the primary election in Sheridan and Johnson counties.
Because the investigation is ongoing, though, Dominguez said additional information could not be released.
The mailer in question — paid for by Wyoming in Name Only PAC, which is not registered with the state of Wyoming — targeted four individuals, most of whom did not appear on ballots this summer. They are Jeff Wallack, Laurie Bratten, Kristen Jennings and Jimmy Dee Lees. Only Wallack appeared on a ballot, seeking a spot as a Republican precinct committeeman.
During a Republican Women of Sheridan County luncheon earlier this week, Sheridan County GOP Vice Chair Kristen Jennings described the four as victims of crime and Chairman Bryan Miller claimed law enforcement were tracking leads to hold those responsible for the mailer accountable.