A hunter hikes up a hill while hunting for deer near Clearmont Oct. 10, 2020. 

SHERIDAN — Anyone who’s experienced the natural wonders of Sheridan County and the Bighorn Mountains knows Mother Nature can be stunningly beautiful — but she can also be unpredictable and unforgiving. There are a wealth of precautions hunters can take to avoid needing rescue and to prepare themselves for unexpected trouble in the backcountry.

Sheridan Area Search and Rescue volunteer Bob Aksamit said when SASR receives a call about an overdue hunter, often the person has simply had a vehicle breakdown, made a last-minute change to their hunting plans or has been out later than they expected. However, Aksamit said even experienced hunters sometimes become injured, lost or find themselves in dangerous situations, which means it’s important to be prepared for anything and everything.

