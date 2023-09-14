SHERIDAN — Anyone who’s experienced the natural wonders of Sheridan County and the Bighorn Mountains knows Mother Nature can be stunningly beautiful — but she can also be unpredictable and unforgiving. There are a wealth of precautions hunters can take to avoid needing rescue and to prepare themselves for unexpected trouble in the backcountry.
Sheridan Area Search and Rescue volunteer Bob Aksamit said when SASR receives a call about an overdue hunter, often the person has simply had a vehicle breakdown, made a last-minute change to their hunting plans or has been out later than they expected. However, Aksamit said even experienced hunters sometimes become injured, lost or find themselves in dangerous situations, which means it’s important to be prepared for anything and everything.
Aksamit said when SASR volunteers head out to help someone potentially in distress, they first consider whether that hunter could have a medical condition that could contribute to the person being missing. They also consider whether the hunter is familiar with the area they’re in, and if they’re properly outfitted for the weather conditions.
“It just depends on the circumstances. Is this person younger, older? Do they carry extra gear? All this stuff adds up to the importance of us getting out there and considering if we need more help,” Aksamit said. “There’s different levels of a search … we all know we’ve got to go find this person, and we have to decide how much manpower we need to get started.”
To avoid winding up in a situation that requires search and rescue services, Aksamit said all hunters should arm themselves with appropriate knowledge and gear. He said one of the most important things backcountry travelers can do to keep from getting lost is to familiarize themselves with the area they’ll be in, and to make note of roads, access points and creeks.
“Most of the river drainages or creek drainages out of the Bighorns are impassable, so you don't want to follow water down,” Aksamit said. “The mountains typically all have roads on top of them, especially on the north end of the Bighorns. So if you go up, you're more likely to get to a logging road or a main road.”
Aksamit said some essential navigation tools hunters should carry include a paper map, a compass and a satellite communicator like a Garmin InReach. He said they should also carry supplies like matches, extra food and water, a flashlight, bear spray, extra clothes and a whistle — which can be useful for alerting rescuers to their location, and won’t tire a person out as much as yelling for help.
Aksamit stressed hunters should always carry their gear with them, even if they don’t think they’ll need it.
“Some of our search-related issues we've had is that some people say, ‘I'm just going to go over that hill, and I'll be right back.’ So they might have their truck keys in their pocket, they don't have any extra gear, they leave their backpack behind. Even if you’re walking over the hill, carry some equipment so if you end up seeing an elk and have to chase it, you’ve got stuff with you,” he said. “We’ve had more than one instance where people say, ‘I shot this elk and started chasing it through the trees … next thing I know, it's snowing and I don’t know where I’m at, and I’m hypothermic and miserable.’ Just always leave with some sort of gear.”
Deveraux Johnson, undersheriff for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, echoed Aksamit’s emphasis on the importance of extensively planning out a hunting route and communicating specific plans to family or friends back home. He said if plans change unexpectedly while out in the field, it’s important for hunters to write down those new plans and leave them somewhere visible in their vehicle, like the dashboard or front seat, to let people who may go looking for them know they’re OK.
“If you know the terrain you’re going into, that’s great, but we’re talking about an entire mountain range,” Johnson said. “Really get into the specifics of ‘Hey, we're going to be entering Cloud Peak Wilderness from this trail,’ or ‘We're primarily going to try and hunt in this area, we're driving this vehicle, we have this many people in our party.’ I know sometimes it can be a little inconvenient to have to set up that big of a plan, but some of the biggest advice we try to share … is just taking the time to set that up.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.