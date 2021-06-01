SHERIDAN — A local woman has organized a Kicks for Kidneys Show Drive to benefit the Watt Dialysis Center at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Kim Bougie, who herself received dialysis before receiving the gift of a kidney from a family member, has organized the shoe drive that will continue through Nov. 30. Bougie will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. According to a press release from Bougie, those dollars will benefit the Watt Dialysis Center.
Shoes can be dropped off at Advance Therapy, Fremont Toyota, Wyoming Rehab or Internal Medicine at SMH.
All shoes will then be redistributed throughout by Funds2Orgs, which works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in the shoe drive are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Bougie said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for the dialysis center and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”