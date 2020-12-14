SHERIDAN — Shop with a Cop participants received a higher calling this year — junior police officers tasked with catching and arresting the worst Christmas thief of all.
The Grinch.
Many of the junior police officers found success in that calling, demanding the green goblin answer to his crimes in front of new Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska. Others, while successful in cuffing the criminal, showed a familiar holiday grace and uncuffed him after a genuine apology for his actions.
“He said he’s sorry, should we let him go?” Koltiska posed to the children waiting for gifts to be wrapped by law enforcement officers’ children and spouses.
“Yeah, let him go,” a child shouted.
“I caught the Grinch already,” another child participant said. “I decided to let him go.”
SPD School Resource Officer Howie Fitzpatrick greeted families with a Santa beard at the entrance of Walmart Saturday morning, assigning each child with an available officer from SPD, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sheridan Veterans Affairs police force and Wyoming Game and Fish Department game wardens.
“I get the best job because I get to see every single kid,” said Fitzpatrick, who is stationed at Sheridan Junior High School during the week.
Even with COVID-19 causing participating law enforcement to downsize in-person participation, more families were impacted this year than ever before. With help from several donors, law enforcement was also able to distribute holiday food boxes to each family.
“We had to limit our numbers just due to COVID, but we want to make sure we try to help as many families and kids in the community as we possibly can,” Koltiska said.
Koltiska wanted to help alleviate the burden on families who may struggle due to the lack of a Community Holiday Dinner this year in Sheridan. He connected with Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, who donated funds that would have contributed to this year’s holiday dinner; priced food items with Walmart and connected with Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Erik Jorgensen, who said Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon had the same idea with her Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
A total of 50 children participated at Walmart, thus providing holiday food boxes for 50 families. For those unable to attend in person, law enforcement officers also impacted 43 children and 24 families by delivering additional holiday boxes and Walmart gift cards for children to families Saturday afternoon. Throughout this next week, law enforcement will deliver food boxes to 24 more families, impacting roughly 40 more children, for a total of almost 140 children and 100 families.
Jorgensen said he was proud to be a part of one of the largest Shop with a Cop programs in the state, beating out Cheyenne’s efforts of 35 children and falling below Casper’s 400 children impacted.
At the end of a busy Saturday at Walmart, families were impacted, children paid it forward and, maybe, just maybe, the Grinch’s heart grew a few sizes.