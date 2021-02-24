CHEYENNE — What do you do when fair market value isn’t fair?
That’s the question being pondered by Laurie Urbigkit, government affairs director for Wyoming Realtors and one of more than 1,900 Natrona County residents who challenged their skyrocketing property assessments before their county’s board of equalization last year.
Urbigkit’s six 2-acre lots on Casper Mountain each jumped in value from $20,000 to $64,000 in just one year, and her story is not an anomaly, as evidenced by the hundreds of disgruntled taxpayers who questioned their properties’ assessments last year. It’s a problem, Urbigkit said, and it’s not going away.
“These types of huge increases can be the difference between people being able to afford and purchase a home…and not being able to purchase,” Urbigkit said. “So I think it’s critically important that we get a handle on this.”
Two bills debated by the Wyoming Legislature’s House Revenue Committee on Tuesday attempt to inject more fairness into property assessment by setting a cap on how much property assessments can increase in a single year. House Bill 99, which passed the committee with a 7-2 vote, sets that cap at 20%. House Bill 114, which was laid back by bill sponsor Steve Harshman, R-Casper, would have set the cap at 50%.
“It’s unequal now, and this would make it more equal,” House Bill 99 sponsor Chuck Gray, R-Casper, said of his legislation.
Sheridan County Assessor Paul Fall said it has been a while since he’s seen legislation attempting to cap year-to-year property tax increases. The last proposals Fall remembers were made in 2008 when the real estate market was booming, just as it is now. Strong markets contribute to the state's rapidly skyrocketing assessments, Fall said.
“Even if you’ve done nothing to your house for 30 or 40 years, the taxable value will keep going up every year, and a lot of people don’t understand why,” Fall said. “But when we calculate value, we don’t just consider your house. It’s based on your area and what properties are selling for around you. That has always been the case, but we’re just seeing an accelerated version of that in places like Natrona County.”
On paper, a cap seems like a good way to address what Gray called “tax shock” situations, Fall said: Rather than being subject to the whims of the open market, values would increase slowly, steadily and uniformly. But that’s not the way it would work in practice.
“The reality is it is not going to be equitable at all,” Fall said. “Imagine two $100,000 houses next door to each other. One does not make any improvements, and it increases by the flat percentage regardless of fair market value. But the other house adds a deck. By statute, the assessor is required to reassess the value of that property, according to fair market value. So the taxable value of one house could be $109,000 and the house next to it that has been reassessed could have a value of over $140,000.”
There is also a question about whether a cap is even Constitutional, Fall said. Article 15, Section 11 of Wyoming’s Constitution says all property should be uniformly valued at its full value as defined by the Legislature. Currently, properties in the state are valued using fair market value.
While Gray said his bill does not run counter to the state’s Constitution, others like Rep. Mike Yin, R-Jackson, believe it unconstitutionally restricts assessment.
“Going through House Bill 99, there are two things that I think are problematic for me,” Yin said. The (first is the) Constitutional issue. It’s Article 15, Section 11. I think we all know it. It’s ‘Uniformity of Assessment Required.’…I think this bill unfortunately breaks that.”
Despite the constitutionality concerns of House Bill 99, the bill advanced through the revenue committee. House Bill 114, which would have also required county assessors to be appointed by the county commission rather than elected by voters, did not. This was widely denounced by those in attendance, who expressed concern about taking the decision out of the hands of the people.
“Certainly, there’s some commissioners that might like the power of being able to appoint the assessors, but by and large my members are not asking for that power,” said Jerimiah Rieman, executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
“If the Legislature decides the assessor needs to be an appointed position, that leaves the door open to, maybe the treasurer needs to be appointed too,” Fall told the Press. “Or the clerk. I think Wyoming is small enough that the people can elect good people in these jobs. If you have issues four years from now, you can get rid of me. But if you start appointing the assessor, that could quickly spiral into bigger issues (including appointing other currently elected positions).”
Regardless of the fate of House Bill 99 in the coming weeks, legislators expressed interest in continuing the discussion of how to uniformly and fairly assess all taxpayers. Legislators suggested taking the discussion up as an interim topic. The recommendation was supported by many in attendance, including former Johnson County Assessor Cindy Barlow.
“I believe that the issues are far and wide enough that it does merit an interim conversation that represents all sides,” Barlow said.