shredding paper stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming will host free shred events in Johnson and Sheridan counties May 13.

The Sheridan shred event will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Sheridan Commercial Company parking lot at 303 Broadway St. The shred event slated for Buffalo is being held in the parking lot of DJ’s Grocery Store at 895 Fort St. and runs from 2:30-5 p.m.

