SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Mountain Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host its monthly luncheon and program Aug. 15. Registration is required by Aug. 11 at noon.
Scott Brooke will provide the August luncheon program on hiring veterans. Brooke brings many years of experience as an employment coordinator and advocate for veterans, according to a press release. He engages with local, regional and national employers to facilitate veterans' employment while leveraging partnerships with government, nongovernment and industry stakeholders in the veteran employment space, to include training providers and industry associations.