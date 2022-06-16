SHERIDAN — The monthly luncheon hosted by the Bighorn Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management will take place June 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hub on Smith.
This month's presentation will include information about the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. DWS works in three primary areas — workforce standards, policy and communications, and programs. Presenters will provide information about resources and collaboration opportunities available in the community.
RSVP for the event is required by June 17 at noon. Zoom links are also available for those who register for the virtual program. The cost to attend is $8.
For additional information or to register, see bighornmountain.shrm.org.