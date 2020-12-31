SHERIDAN — The Society for Human Resource Management will host its next luncheon Jan. 7, 2021.
"GRIT," presented by Stacia Skretteberg will highlight the work of Angela Duckworth and her pioneering psychology around who is successful and why. Duckworth shows anyone striving to succeed that the secret to outstanding achievement is not talent, but a special blend of passion and persistence she calls "grit."
The in-person lunch will be provided by Holiday Inn Sheridan with a menu of beef tacos with rice and beans on the side. The event, held Jan. 7, will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and organizers are providing a virtual option.
Members attending virtually with no lunch pay $8; nonmembers pay $10. Nonmembers attending in person with lunch pay $13; nonmembers attending in person with lunch pay $15.
To register, see bighornmountain.shrm.org/forms/bhmc-monthly-luncheon-registration no later than Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.