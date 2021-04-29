SHERIDAN — The Society for Human Resource Management Big Horn Mountain Chapter will host its May luncheon May 6 in person and virtually.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., SHRM will host its monthly luncheon in person at the Holiday Inn Sheridan and virtually. Julie Greer from Center for a Vital Community will present “Crucial Conversations: Revisited,” to work on core values, defining empathy and discussing the key roles that these play in crucial conversations. Methods will be presented to have crucial conversations by listening for understanding instead of trying to change points of view, in addition to practice conversations.
In person, lunch will be provided by Holiday Inn and include a menu of buttered farfalle with chicken.
Members attending virtually with no lunch pay $8; nonmembers pay $10. Nonmembers attending in person with lunch pay $13; nonmembers attending in person with lunch pay $15.