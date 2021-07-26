SHERIDAN — The Society for Human Resource Management will host its August Luncheon at the Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 to discuss trauma response in employees with guests Tracy Jones and Kassahn Mathson.
The discussion will focus on examining the biological effects of toxic stress on the brain and common ways stress can manifest itself in the workplace. It will also highlight how to respond to an employee or individual while they are in a trauma response and learning how to work with team members with a trauma-informed approach.
In-person lunch will be provided and costs $13 for SHRM members and $15 for nonmembers. Those who wish to attend virtually may pay $8 if they are a SHRM member and $10 if they are not.
Registration at bighornmountain.shrm.org/forms/bhmc-monthly-luncheon-registration closes at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Holiday Inn in Sheridan is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.