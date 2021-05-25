SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Mountain Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host its June luncheon June 3.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees will hear from Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, from House District 29 who will discuss the state's supplemental budget, future state budget outlook, bills of interest and future legislation membership.
The luncheon will be provided at the Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center and virtually. Registration is required for all attendees at bit.ly/34ccSKQ no later than May 28 at 5 p.m.
Costs are as follows:
• Member virtual or in person with no lunch, $8
• Member in person with lunch, $13
• Nonmember virtual program or in person with no lunch, $10
• Nonmember in person with lunch, $15