SHERIDAN — Big Horn Mountain Chapter of Society for Human Resource Management will host a luncheon March 15 at 11:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith.
The event will focus on succession planning. The roundtable, led by Kara Bailey, will provide opportunity for discussion and questions. Bailey is the human resources director at the Local Bounti in Worland and communications chair for the Big Horn Mountain chapter of SHRM.
The cost to attend is $8 per person, with lunch provided by The Hub on Smith.
For more information or to register, see bighornmountain.shrm.org. Sign-ups are required by March 11.