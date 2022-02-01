SHERIDAN — Big Horn Mountain Chapter of Society for Human Resource Management will host a luncheon Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.
The event will focus on workplace romance, with a presentation from Jennifer Gaona. Gaona is the human resources generalist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She has been in the human resources field for more than 20 years, specializing in employee relations, training and development, performance appraisals and drafting policies and procedures.
The cost to attend virtually for a member is $8. The cost for members to attend in person and include lunch is $13. The cost for nonmembers to attend virtually is $10 and $15 to attend in person and include lunch.
The event will take place at the Ramada Plaza, formerly known as the Holiday Inn, in Sheridan.
For more information or to register, see bighornmountain.shrm.org. Sign-ups are required by Feb. 3.