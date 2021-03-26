SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Mountain Chapter of Society for Human Resource Management will host its April luncheon and program April 1.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants will hear a program from Laura Lehan of Peak Consulting and eat lunch provided by Holiday Inn Sheridan.
Lehan will present "The Real World of Managing Employee Performance," where participants will gain an understanding of effective and straightforward methods to positively impact team performance, according to a release. Participants will also learn how to more effectively utilize tools organizations are currently using; improve staff meetings by communicating expectations and creating accountability; and provide feedback that enables one to get more out of communications with staff.
The program is available to members and nonmembers, as well as in person and virtually. Members attending the virtual program with no lunch pay $8; member in-person with lunch pay $13; nonmember virtual pay $10; and nonmember in-person with lunch pay $15.
Register by 5 p.m. Friday at bighornmountain.shrm.org/forms/bhmc-monthly-luncheon-registration.