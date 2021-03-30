SHERIDAN — In the nearly two decades since her graduation from Sheridan High School, life has been a journey that’s already included several stops for Sarah (Nebel) Pederson.
More importantly, it’s been a journey that has led the member of SHS’ class of 2002 alumni to helping others with what sometimes is their final journey.
After Sheridan, Pederson earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Northern Arizona University, a master’s from the University of Nevada and finally a doctorate degree in interpersonal communication from the University of Iowa.
“They usually recommend you attend a different university for your next degree,” Pederson said. “That way you’re exposed to different trains of thought.”
The stop at Iowa turned out to be more than just academic. There, she met her husband, Josh. The couple have been married since 2011 and now have two daughters.
The Pedersons currently live in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he is a professor at the University of Alabama and Sarah is the palliative care coordinator at a local hospital.
“She’s always doing things for people,” said her mother, Anna Nebel, who still lives in Sheridan.
Pederson, who wants to someday be a hospice director, admits her career path might be one many wouldn’t take. As a palliative care coordinator, she assists individuals who are usually facing serious and life-threatening conditions to optimize their quality of life, while also looking at other potential options such as hospice care.
“We can often help them with pain management and quality of care issues,” she said. “We like to get in there early on with a patient.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, that assistance has meant Pederson would consult with a patient or their family on methods of treatment, depending on the stage of the illness.
Pederson said she’s not exactly sure when she decided to follow her current career path or how events in her own life influenced her decision.
“I think I was a sophomore in college when I realized I wanted to do something in health care,” Pederson said, adding as a senior she volunteered at a hospice center. “I think everyone has a passion for something,” she said. “And, we’re there for the journey.
“It helps me feel connected with people. I love to help educate people,” she added. “It’s something I feel called to do.”
When not helping others, Pederson said she likes to focus on her own creative efforts.
“I do a lot of woodworking when I’m not holding someone’s hand,” she said. “At the end of a hard week, I feel the need to create something.”
And, with warmer weather already embracing Alabama, Pederson, who just recently turned 37, said she enjoys the flowers blooming and working outside. Though, she also hasn’t forgotten about her roots in Wyoming.
“Sheridan is my hometown, but I knew I was going to stop at a couple different places after that,” Pederson said. “It all shakes out. (But) I still miss Sheridan.”