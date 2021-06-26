SHERIDAN — Grace Cannon, 33, graduated Sheridan High School and thought she’d head for the bright lights elsewhere. But, instead, she came back to Sheridan and now is helping others enjoy the excitement of the live theater.
Cannon, a Sheridan County native, most recently directed the Sheridan Youth Theater production of “Frozen Jr.” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center June 16-19.
“Grace is dedicated to theater, the theatrical arts and the power of theater to communicate and transform a collective community," said Erin Butler, executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
“She is passionate about Sheridan and the surrounding area, and we are so fortunate to have her sharing her passion with us now,” Butler added. “Grace is a joy to work with and an incredible asset to Sheridan County.”
Cannon tells her own story of her love for theater in the following Q&A.
The Sheridan Press: What brought you (back) to Sheridan?
Grace Cannon: I spent a lot of my early career thinking I wanted to live in a larger metropolitan area, but I eventually figured out that Sheridan has continued to feel like home. When I was ready to get my master’s degree, I did so with the goal of coming back to Sheridan afterward and reinvesting in the community.
TSP: Did you realize then you’d have a passion for it?
GC: When I was a senior (at SHS), I got the opportunity to participate in a summer program called the National High School Institute for Theater Arts at Northwestern University. It was there that I discovered Theater of the Oppressed and realized that, not only did I want to always have theater as part of my life, but also that I wanted to use theater to make people’s lives better in some measurable way.
TSP: What is your current span of activities in the performing arts?
GC: I have directed the fall play at SHS the last two years. Also, as of last fall, I am the lead teaching artist of WYO PLAY, the new education initiative of the WYO Performing Arts and Education center.
TSP: What keeps you passionate and involved in theater?
GC: I believe really strongly that the act of storytelling is crucial in people’s lives. I believe that theater has the power to open people up to change, connect people to each other, celebrate and commemorate the past, and imagine a more just and beautiful future for all.
TSP: What are the challenges you see locally in theater and performing arts?
GC: I think that the challenges I see locally in theater and the performing arts are the same challenges facing our community: people making assumptions and letting their egos lead the way. The more we work together, the more beautiful and meaningful the art that we create.
TSP: What are some of your goals for the future?
GC: I can’t wait to build more programming for adults to explore theater and storytelling on a personal level. We have a long tradition of community theater here, which is really wonderful. So another one of my goals is to help Civic Theater Guild establish sustainable and consistent methods for ensuring its longevity into the future. … My goal at any given time is to find ways to help people find small moments of delight, surprise, and joy in their daily lives.