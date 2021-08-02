SHERIDAN — Admittedly, it took a while, but Logen Livingston finally experienced the thrill of winning an international pageant.
Livingston, who graduated Sheridan High School in 2019, competed in two dozen pageants in recent years, according to her mother, Brook Githens of Sheridan. For her efforts, Livingston had 20 finishes in the top 15 or better, as well as finishing as first runner-up three times.
What she didn’t have was a crown. That was until Livingston, now 20, won the Royal International Miss pageant held in Orlando, Florida, July 17.
“I never actually thought she was ever going to win. Kids from Wyoming don’t win pageants,” Githens said. “It was crazy.”
“I am one proud mom,” she added. “There were 25 international pageants, so it took a really long time.”
After watching her older sister Shaye Livingston become Little Miss Wyoming in 2006, Logen Livingston followed in her sister’s footsteps and competed in the pageant for three years before finally winning it on her fourth try.
It all started with a family trip out for dinner.
“We were at Pizza Hut and my sister saw a flyer (for the Little Miss Wyoming pageant),” Livingston said. “(Shaye) ran up and was like, ‘Mom, mom, can we do it?’”
At first, Githens said she wasn’t sure about her children competing in pageants.
“Ironically, I said we’re not that kind of people,” she said laughing. “It turns out we are that kind of people.”
After winning the local pageant, however, Shaye Livingston lost interest in pageants. Still, Githens and Logen Livingston said they look back at Shaye’s victory as the start of Logen’s pageant career.
“I picked it up from there,” Logen Livingston said. It’s been a hobby, a passion of mine since.”
The path to victory hasn’t been an easy one. Logen Livingston struggled early on with a reading disability, one she credits her teachers and other staff members at Sheridan County School District 2 with helping her overcome. There were also the years of high school theater productions and performing with Tandem Productions, as well as a public speaking class at Sheridan College.
There was yet another challenge Livingston and her family have had to work together to overcome: being a pageant contestant from Wyoming.
Githens said there simply weren’t the resources in Wyoming, such as pageant coaches, like there were in other parts of the country.
“We had to figure out how to get the resources to us,” she said, adding that included going to Atlanta, Georgia, for one coach. “If you want to do this and be serious about it, you have to go out of state.”
All the hard work has paid off, however. Livingston has earned more than $15,000 in scholarships through competing in the various pageants, good enough to help pay for her first two years of postsecondary education at the University of Wyoming, where she’s majoring in accounting.
That’s partial payback for the investment in Livingston’s pageant career by her family, though Githens said the investment in her daughter’s present and future isn’t any more than what others put into supporting sports and other activities.
“My brother did high school rodeo in the late 90s and early 2000s, and my parents said that was $750 to $1,000 a weekend,” Githens added. “It’s about the same as any other extreme sport done by children.”
Her recent victory has also earned her a chance to work with and model for well-known shoe designer Marc DeFang in New York City this fall.
“I never done anything like that before,” Livingston said, who’s pageant efforts also include working with persons with disabilities. “I’m kind of nervous about it, but I want to represent the people of Wyoming in this.”
Livingston also wants to represent her home state on a bigger stage. After serving as Royal Miss International for a year, she said her plans are to prepare for the Miss Wyoming pageant in 2023 and, if she can advance, to compete for Miss America the following year.
“That’s my end goal,” Livingston said. “I want to inspire people. I want to change the world, as corny as that sounds.”
In the meantime, with her new crown, Livingston said she’s looking for ways to give back to Sheridan. Individuals or civic groups are encouraged to contact her via email logenlivinston@yahoo.com with suggestions on community projects she could attend in the future.