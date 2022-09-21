Sheridan High School stock
Buy Now
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Twenty-eight students at Sheridan High School have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students' performance on AP Exams.

Five students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Brynn Burton, Hailey Herzog, Luke Lawson, Wayne Murdock, and Kyle Rockwell. 

Tags

Recommended for you