SHERIDAN — Twenty-eight students at Sheridan High School have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students' performance on AP Exams.
Five students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Brynn Burton, Hailey Herzog, Luke Lawson, Wayne Murdock, and Kyle Rockwell.
Eight students qualified for the AP Scholar Honor Award, earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Austin Akers, Isabel Cleland, Lilliana Kerns, Catherine Kuehl, Aiden Moran, Keaton Phipps, and Cameron Reckard.
Fifteen students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams, with grades of 3 or higher. These students are Olivia Ballew, Grant Baxter, Emerson Fuhrman, Grace Harper, Megan Hodges, Caleb Jackson, Isabella Kennah, Piper Lieneman, Amy Murdock, Medora Perkins, Aiden Roth, Nathan Sawyer, Jenna Sweeny, Amadea Vaira, and Stevie Will.