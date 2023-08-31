08.31 SHS band at Holiday Bowl 001_CE.jpg
Buy Now

The Sheridan High School band rocks War Memorial Stadium during the 4A State Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Pr

SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan High School marching band will head to San Diego, California this December to perform at the Holiday Bowl, a postseason NCAA Division I college football game.

Sheridan High School band director Chad Rose said around half of the band’s 140 members will travel to the game, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Dec. 27 at Petco Park. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you