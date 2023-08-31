SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan High School marching band will head to San Diego, California this December to perform at the Holiday Bowl, a postseason NCAA Division I college football game.
Sheridan High School band director Chad Rose said around half of the band’s 140 members will travel to the game, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Dec. 27 at Petco Park. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.
SHS students will perform as part of a mass band made up of other musicians from around the country during the halftime show.
Rose said he’s traveled with different bands to perform at the Holiday Bowl in the past and was able to work with bowl game entertainment organizers to add the SHS band to the halftime lineup for this year. Band members will perform custom-written music, which Rose said will likely be a mashup of crowd pleasing pop tunes.
Rose also said he believes the experience of traveling and performing in front of a packed stadium will provide a “core memory” for students.
“We just want to provide the chance for these kids to get to collaborate musically with some students from pretty different parts of the country in a very different environment than what we're used to in December,” Rose said. “Getting to play for a bowl game is a whole different experience. When you're there in front of 40,000 people it's a little different than Homer Scott Field … so that's an experience those kids will remember.”
Aside from the performance, Rose said he hopes to spend a few days giving band members the opportunity to sightsee and take in the culture of southern California.
“They get to see things like palm trees and beaches that they don't get to experience here in Wyoming, and a diversity of people and a diversity of language that we don't see here in Sheridan as much,” he said. “So to get to expose them to a little more continental perspective, and a little more global perspective … that’s always healthy, for kids to get to see people that are different than they are and people that live a different life experience than they do.”
The band will travel by charter bus from Sheridan to San Diego, an approximately daylong trip each way. Rose said the buses will make transportation logistics fairly simple, as they have plenty of storage to fit instruments and enough comfortable seating for students.
Dillon Lemon, the band’s assistant drum major and a senior at SHS, will be one of the students hopping on a bus to California in a few short months. He said he’s looking forward to the trip, and hopes it leads to more opportunities for future band students.
“Taking a large trip to a different state … that doesn't happen very much in other extracurricular activities in our school. So it's a really cool experience to be able to do that, and knowing down the road that more of these experiences will be offered to band members in the junior high and elementary-schoolers coming up into the high school just sounds awesome,” Lemon said. “Those elementary-schoolers, in a couple years, could do something just as cool or even cooler than what we're doing this winter.”
