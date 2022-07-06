SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Booster Club will host a shootout golf tournament fundraiser July 17.
The shootout will begin with a shotgun start beginning at 1 p.m. at The Powder Horn Golf Club in Big Horn. Players will participate on a four-person team in an enjoyable and fun scramble format, according to organizers.
At the conclusion of play, golfers may enjoy a meal together and hear from Bronc and Lady Bronc coaches and players as a kickoff to the upcoming sports season.
The entry fee of $125 per person will cover 18 holes of golf, the cart, meal, program and a shootout souvenir. Call the Pro Shop to enter your team at 307-672-5323.