Sheridan High School government teacher Michael Thomas tells his AP Government and Politics students how to prepare for the We The People state competition Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — In a few weeks, AP Government and Politics students at Sheridan High School will invite the community to explore the importance of the First Amendment and hear from free speech activist Mary Beth Tinker.

The ‘We The People’ team, a program AP Government and Politics students at SHS are required to participate in, will host a program Sep. 19 in the SHS auditorium from 6:30-8 p.m. that will feature a presentation from Tinker and a mock Congressional debate by students. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. The program is being held in honor of Constitution Day, which is Sept. 17.

