SHERIDAN — In a few weeks, AP Government and Politics students at Sheridan High School will invite the community to explore the importance of the First Amendment and hear from free speech activist Mary Beth Tinker.
The ‘We The People’ team, a program AP Government and Politics students at SHS are required to participate in, will host a program Sep. 19 in the SHS auditorium from 6:30-8 p.m. that will feature a presentation from Tinker and a mock Congressional debate by students. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. The program is being held in honor of Constitution Day, which is Sept. 17.
Tinker is known for her role in the landmark 1969 U.S. Supreme Court case Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, in which the Court ruled Tinker could not be punished for wearing a black armband to school in protest of the Vietnam War. The Court’s majority opinion cites the First Amendment and states students “do not shed their Constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”
Michael Thomas, AP Government and Politics teacher at SHS, said Tinker has also met with students via Zoom in the past to talk about the significance of the First Amendment and her experience as a figurehead of free speech. He said the goal of this year’s program is to encourage the public to think critically about what freedom of speech looks like in the U.S. today.
“The theme for the night is basically freedom of speech, and we thought it was prevalent because there's a lot of questions about what freedom of speech is in 2023,” Thomas said. “There’s lots of challenges to freedom of speech … whether it's on college campuses, or during the COVID lockdowns, or social media posts being taken down; there's just a lot of question marks about freedom of speech today.”
The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Wyoming is one of the sponsors of this year’s event. Isabel Wallop, patriotic service chair of the organization, said the Constitution and its amendments are the most significant public documents citizens should know.
“We feel that it's so important that young people know what these documents are and understand them,” Wallop said. “And we chose Mary Beth Tinker as an example of someone who brought the question of free speech in schools to the public's attention … [Tinker v. Des Moines] is a foundational case for free speech for young people and for the rest of us, so we thought the community would be interested in hearing what she has to say.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.