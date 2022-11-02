SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Fall Drama Club presents a stage adaptation by James Sie of Madeleine L’Engel’s “A Wrinkle in Time” Nov. 3-4 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Sue Henry Auditorium.
The production will feature 24 student actors on stage and 16 student crew members working behind the scenes. These performances will bring to life the famed adventures of Meg, Calvin and Charles Wallace as they are guided through the universe by Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which.
The roles of the three Mrs’s are double cast. The performances Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. will feature Jordan Frey, Braylin Keller and Jayda Park. The performances Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. will feature Sydney Knapp, Myra Fuhrman and Izzy Kennah.
“A Wrinkle in Time” is a tale about the stubborn and uncertain teenager, Meg Murry, who is struggling in school, trying to protect her little brother and missing her mysteriously absent father.
Meg learns that to save her father, she must battle against an unknown but intimidating evil force to save her family and find her way home.
To be successful, she has to learn to trust others and, most importantly, herself.
SHS Fall Drama Director Grace Cannon-Wallace said she selected the play because of the story’s resonance and resilience.
“I hope that audiences will come to experience a fantastic performance of the story they know and love. The fall drama club students have put a lot of heart into this production,” Cannon-Wallace said.
“A Wrinkle in Time” stage adaptation by James Sie, is produced in special arrangement with Stage Partners.
Performances will take place at Sheridan High School in the Sue Henry Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Box Office at wyotheater.com.
Sheridan High School is located at 1056 Long Drive.