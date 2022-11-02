Sheridan High School stock
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Fall Drama Club presents a stage adaptation by James Sie of Madeleine L’Engel’s “A Wrinkle in Time” Nov. 3-4 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Sue Henry Auditorium.

The production will feature 24 student actors on stage and 16 student crew members working behind the scenes. These performances will bring to life the famed adventures of Meg, Calvin and Charles Wallace as they are guided through the universe by Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which. 

