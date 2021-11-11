SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Fall Drama Club will present the play "Reunion (After the End of the World)" by Will Quam on Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. each night in the Sue Henry Auditorium.
The production will feature 14 student actors and nine student crew members behind the scenes. The play follows two groups of young people as they navigate the world in a near future that feels a little scary and a little familiar. After "The Event" wiped out civilization as we know it, a group of students has walled themselves in their former school to build a new society, free from the past. But when a group of outside kids comes looking for something buried in the school, the past and present reunite in a play about memory, loss and what it means to be a kid in extraordinary circumstances.
SHS Fall Drama Director Grace Cannon selected the play because of its large number of cast members and possibilities for involving students interested in technical theater. “It has been a delight to engage so many creative young people in an exploration of themes that are relevant to their lives,” Cannon said. “It’s a play with some heavy situations, but it also has plenty of fun and levity.”
Cannon is joined in leading the Fall Drama Club this year by stage manager Ross Manor, who has been in charge of engaging students interested in the technical side of theater. Student crew members have designed, painted and built sets; gathered and created props; designed and collected costumes.
Students in the cast and crew alike have been given room to explore and take initiative on projects, about which they are passionate. Senior Emerson Fuhrman, who is the production’s prop master and dramaturge, collaborated with Cannon on an interview of the playwright Will Quam.
Quam, who lives in Chicago, was excited to share with the SHS Fall Drama Club the background for writing the play. He was generous in offering information about his inspiration and writing process, which included devising with a group of young performers.
"Reunion (After the End of the World)" is produced in special arrangement with Stage Partners in the Sue Henry Auditorium. Audience members will need to wear masks to the performances. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater Box Office or online at wyotheater.com.