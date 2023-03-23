SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer games originally scheduled to be played on Scott Field have been relocated to Gillette Friday and Saturday.
SHS Activities Director Kasey Garnhart announced Thursday morning all girls soccer games this weekend will be played at the Energy Complex in Gillette due to the weather forecast coming in and current field conditions in Sheridan.
"Our field is not currently safe for competition due to ice and frozen drainage in parts of the field, although it is improving daily," Garnhart said.
Friday's games against Cheyenne South will begin at 4 p.m. with varsity and 6 p.m. for junior varsity.
Saturday's games against Laramie will begin with varsity at 10 a.m. and noon for junior varsity.
"A special thank you to our maintenance team on their work clearing our field," Garnhart said. "It has not been an easy task and they have put in countless hours into trying to get our track and field usable for our students. Also, a special thank you to all of the volunteers around the community who have lent a helping hand. Go Broncs and Lady Broncs."