SHERIDAN — “Autobots are transformers, and they see the world and shape it to make it a better place,” co-salutatorian Amy Murdock said.
She and several other speakers at Sheridan High School encouraged graduating seniors about the value of transformation, overcoming obstacles and perspective. Through virtual learning and a pandemic, the graduating class of 2022 discovered the art of transformation and adaptation. The students’ resilience found them successfully on the other side of virtual learning, missed days due to quarantine and canceled events. Those moments shaped the way they view the world, Amy Murdock relayed, forging a path for bright futures beyond receiving high school diplomas.
“The pandemic taught us nothing is guaranteed except the moment you have with you,” Amy Murdock said. “It has changed our thinking from, ‘I can do that later’ to ‘I can do that now…’ We are the autobots of the world.”
That cannot be completed without perspective, co-salutatorian Luke Lawson said.
“Whatever the situation, there are multiple perspectives and interpretations from which you can view it,” Lawson said. “This way of thinking is useful in addressing the various difficulties of life.”
Lawson shared his failed attempts at following in his parents’ footsteps in artistic ability and trying out for the basketball team, backing those stories up with examples of opportunities that arose from those failed attempts.
“Needless to say, I was an artist for a mere three days,” Lawson said.
Despite the attempts, Lawson found a way to turn his lack of an artistic career into pursuing other interests. Being cut from the basketball team allowed him to focus on tennis. It’s all about perspective.
“Perspective is key,” Lawson said. “It has the power to make life miserable or wonderful. It’s your choice.”
Valedictorian Wayne Murdock thanked his class for the opportunity to have the last word — deriving from the origin of the word valedictorian — keeping it short with words from Julius Caesar’s successful conquest in a letter back to his leadership: veni vidi vici.
I came. I saw. I conquered.
“Every single person here is a conqueror,” Wayne Murdock said.