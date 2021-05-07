SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Symphony Orchestra and the Baroque Orchestra will present a joint concert May 18, at the Sheridan High School Sue Henry Auditorium at 7 p.m.
The Baroque Orchestra will perform the “Prelude” from Edvard Griegs’ “Holberg Suite” and Bach’s Double Violin Concerto.
The Sheridan High School Symphony Orchestra will perform “Die Hebriden Overture” by Felix Mendelssohn.
Also featured in this concert will be Addy Bolton, who will perform “The Romanze in G” by Beethoven, Drake Fisgus will perform “Prayer” by Ernest Bloch, Michael Shaw will perform “Kol Nidre” by Max Bruch and Eli Dugal will perform the “Trombone Concerto No. 4” by Ferdinand David.
This concert is open to the public and will also be livestreamed. See scsd2.com for viewing.