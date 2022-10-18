SHS marching band

Members of the Sheridan High School marching band celebrate their performance at the state competition in Casper Oct. 15, 2022. The group earned a superior rating, one of only four 4A schools to do so.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — In its first year returning to competitions, the Sheridan High School marching band earned a superior rating at state.

The SHS group was one of just four 4A schools to receive the top score.

