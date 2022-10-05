SHERIDAN — It’s like America and apple pie, cheese and crackers or peanut butter and jelly. Football and marching bands just go together.
For years, though, Sheridan High School has gone without.
The tradition made a comeback Tuesday in Buffalo, as the Sheridan High School marching band took to the field in Buffalo for a showcase performance with several other schools.
The performance was the group’s debut, and SHS Director of Bands Chad Rose said approximately 125 students from the high school participate in the band.
Sheridan has been the only 4A school in Wyoming without a marching band for decades.
Rose said the question of a marching band came up several times in the interview process when he applied to join Sheridan County School District 2. He had previously led programs in Worland and Buffalo, so he was familiar with what it takes to start a program.
“As the ‘football capital of Wyoming,’ I always found it strange that we didn’t have a marching (band) program like the other schools,” Rose said. “I felt like there was a significant part of the high school band experience that was not being offered to our students here. I wanted to give them the opportunity to continue their marching skills at the college level, if they are interested.”
Marching band presents unique challenges for students used to concert-like performances. The band incorporates physical movement as well as musical skill.
In addition, due to the acoustic setup of an outdoor or arena performance, some electronic instruments are included in the band that aren’t typically seen in concert settings.
Rose noted the marching band uses an electronic wind instrument solo in a couple of its performance pieces. In addition, the drumline doesn’t have the chance to shine as much in concert settings, but crowds make those band members a focal point of the marching band experience.
While Tuesday’s performance in Buffalo did not focus on competition, it did include feedback from other band directors. Sarah Hanson, Michael Broyles and Tori Misak of Kelly Walsh High School all provided suggestions and encouragement to the SHS group of students.
After the performance, the marching band gathered in one end zone of the football field and learned about projecting not only their music, but their enthusiasm to the crowd. They also had the chance to ask questions of the Kelly Walsh teachers, who laughed as they provided feedback they guessed Rose had said many times.
“If this was your first time on the field, you have a lot to be proud of,” Hanson told the SHS marching band. “I’m excited to see how far you guys go.”
While Tuesday provided experience, the SHS marching band will soon face competition from schools that have long offered the experience to their students. The state marching band competition will take place Oct. 15 in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center. Rose said the SHS group will be on the floor to perform at 3:15 p.m.
Marching band competitions, according to Rose, are scored by judges using a standardized rubric designed by the band directors throughout the state to target certain areas the instructors value.
“The judges come from a wide variety of backgrounds,” Rose said. “Some have worked in Drum Corps International, some are college band directors and others have experience working with high school groups.”
This year’s judges, Rose said, include individuals from American Fork High School in Utah, which is a competitor in the Bands of America National Championship circuit, and Joe Carver, the director of the University of Wyoming Western Thunder Marching Band.