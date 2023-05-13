SHERIDAN — For the past two school years, the Sheridan High School pre-vocational class has been working with the school’s kitchen staff to provide helping hands and gain important job skills. The success of this partnership has led some students to opportunities at local businesses and organizations.

The pre-vocational class at SHS has been working in the lunchroom for two years now, helping the kitchen staff with tasks such as dishwashing, inventory and organization, providing students with special needs unique opportunities to develop important life skills that can translate into life outside of high school, said SHS special education teacher Lisa Haugen.

