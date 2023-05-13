SHERIDAN — For the past two school years, the Sheridan High School pre-vocational class has been working with the school’s kitchen staff to provide helping hands and gain important job skills. The success of this partnership has led some students to opportunities at local businesses and organizations.
The pre-vocational class at SHS has been working in the lunchroom for two years now, helping the kitchen staff with tasks such as dishwashing, inventory and organization, providing students with special needs unique opportunities to develop important life skills that can translate into life outside of high school, said SHS special education teacher Lisa Haugen.
“We restock muffins, cheese sticks and juices, sometimes there’s a hot breakfast menu like breakfast pizza or a croissant bagel and we just get all of that ready for them,” Haugen said. “[The kitchen staff] understands that the kids are learning valuable skills that hopefully they can take out into the community and apply to jobs within the community.”
Haugen said this aspect of the program has allowed special needs students to continue to lend a helping hand outside of school walls. Several pre-vocational students have secured internships in local thrift stores, elementary schools and The Hub on Smith.
“One of our young ladies is in an internship at Meadowlark Elementary School… She works in the kindergarten program as a peer helper,” Haugen said. “She supervises them at recess, with support still, but the opportunities are endless as long as the community is willing. For us here at the school, the ladies in the lunchroom have just been amazing to work with. We certainly couldn’t do it without them.”
Jennifer Frey-Pierce, member of the kitchen staff at SHS, has worked with students in the vocational class since this opportunity was first presented. Frey-Pierce said it has been inspiring to witness how the students, including her own son, benefit from helping out around the lunchroom.
“My son is a student here and he’s got special needs so he comes here to work. He goes to Second Hand Blessings three days a week and then he goes to The Food Group one day a week and I’m hoping this summer we can follow through with that,” Frey-Pierce said. “Sometimes if they don’t have that, then they’re lost when they get out into the community, so I think this is just a good jumpstart to get him in the groove of wanting to work and see what work might look like outside of school.”
Frey-Pierce said working in the lunchroom not only supplies students with special needs an opportunity to learn, it also helps them to feel included, appreciated and important.
“I just think it’s a good experience for them to know that they’re needed and wanted and what they do is helping us and the other students as well,” Frey-Pierce said.
Haugen said the success of the program so far casts a bright light on its future — the pre-vocational class and the wider Sheridan community could mutually benefit from a variety of partnerships.
“We would love for anybody in the community who needs a need filled to reach out to us. If we have a student that might fit that need, we would certainly be willing to visit about it,” Haugen said. “We can fill in a need for them and give students additional job skills as well.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.