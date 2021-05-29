SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Madisyn Danforth doesn’t understand the idea of sitting down and taking things easily. She just has too much to do.
Besides, sitting still might mean she misses a chance to experience something new or to make a connection with a potential friend.
Danforth keeps her days full with a variety of activities. During her high school career, she’s played competitive volleyball, been a member of school choirs, including Spectrum, the school’s top choir, Sources of Strength club, Fellowship for Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and performed as a cast member in various school musicals.
“There’s more,” Danforth said.
That’s no joke. The list keeps going on and on. And on.
She also volunteers as an assistant with youth theater programs and at her church, Sheridan Wesleyan Church, where she can be found uploading the weekly sermons and updating the church’s website or helping out with the Vacation Bible School program. Oh, she’s also a member of a rock-and-roll cover band, Rollin’ 7s, “which is super fun.”
She also tried her hand at football and track, which she quit after just one practice.
“That was enough for me,” Danforth said. “Too much running.”
Recently, she signed up to try her hand at playing in a recreational softball league.
Danforth manages to juggle all the activities, as well as spending time with her family and boyfriend, without a calendar or app on her phone to keep her organized.
“Family comes first,” she said. That includes her extended family, much of which also lives in the Sheridan area.
Though, she admits to writing notes to herself on her hand.
“She had a pretty good memory,” said her mother, Gretchen Danforth. “She knows her schedule.”
Madisyn said a lot of it is just a matter of routine, one that often sees her early at school and doesn’t end until late at night, when she does her homework.
“It’s fun,” she said of her busy schedule. “It keeps me going.”
Her mother added keeping on the move is nothing new for her daughter.
“She’s always been active, busy,” Gretchen said. “She’s always loved to be involved in things. She loves to be doing things. … She’s definitely getting the most out of her high school career.”
In the end, Madisyn said it’s about being willing to take a chance and explore her world and opportunities when they present themselves. More importantly, it’s also about being involved with those around her.
“I’m a people person,” she said. “I love people.”
It was tough when she and her mother were diagnosed with COVID-19 last fall, causing her to miss her birthday celebration and homecoming, after having already been elected homecoming queen. Unable to attend, a cardboard cutout stood in her place.
“It was terrible,” she said. “There was a lot of crying this year but, in the end, it was worth it. It made me value that we have all these opportunities.”
Despite the variety of clubs, teams and activities, if there is one particular focus to Danforth’s passion and future, it’s her love of music. Besides singing, the senior plays piano, guitar and the ukulele.
“I make a lot of noise,” she said with a laugh. “(And) I’m trying to learn to play bass.”
Now 18, Danforth first started performing at her church as early as age 3. Rather than being timid when taking the stage, her mom said Madisyn finished the song and then asked to be able to sing it again.
“That’s always been her personality,” she said of her daughter.
The love of music is something Danforth plans on following after graduating SHS. She’s set to attend Sheridan College in the fall, where she’ll major in music and hopefully start on a path to becoming a music teacher.
Ashley Lecholat, music and choir teacher at SHS, has no doubts that Danforth will be a great teacher with her ability to connect and inspire those around her.
“Oh, 100%,” Lecholat said. “Music just emanates from her.
“That’s how she spreads joy,” the teacher added. “She’ll be a phenomenal teacher.”
In her time at SHS, Lecholat said she’s watched as Danforth has been able to not only follow her own dreams but to get others involved, as well.
“She’s super inclusive. She just wants everyone to be involved. … She’s a big time leader and, the best things is, she leads by example,” Lecholat said. “She has an ability to make people feel special.”