SHERIDAN — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Sheridan High School seniors missed Junior Takeover Day last year. They even missed their junior prom and homecoming this past fall.
To help make up for such cancellations over the last year, students and staff at Sheridan High School created a new way for members of the senior class to mark the end of their time there and gather together with classmates one last time by hosting a senior barbecue.
Brian Lawson, outgoing principal at SHS, said the event held outside the school Wednesday evening was the idea of student council members.
“With everything being the way it is, we felt we could make this happen,” Lawson said about COVID-19 restrictions easing. “They’re just looking for time together, to be together and celebrate being done.”
About 80 or more seniors attended the event that included various games and refreshments.
““It was really a good turnout,” Lawson said. “It was a good event for them.”
The first-ever senior barbecue capped a busy day Wednesday. Earlier, class members participated in a senior breakfast hosted by the local Elks Club before returning for their last day of class at SHS.
“That has been a tradition,” said SHS Assistant Principal Casey O’Connor of the breakfast.
While helping supervise the barbecue gathering later in the day, O’Connor said he’s unsure if the event would also become an annual celebration.
“I don’t think it’s an annual event,” he said. “(But) it’s kind of fun to see them all together again — well, most of them — on their last day.”
Seniors attending Wednesday’s gathering seemed to agree.
“I’m really enjoying it,” said Ryan Steiner. “I was nervous about how many people might show up.”
“We’re all having fun, we’re safe.”
Steiner added the fact he and his classmates were celebrating their final day at SHS was just starting to sink in. Commencement exercises are slated for May 30.
“Every year just seemed to go by a little bit faster,” he said, reflecting on the time with his classmates.
After missing out on several events at the end of the junior year and having to deal with various COVID-19 restrictions, such as having to wear masks for most of the 2020-21 school year, senior Karley Goss was also appreciative of the chance to be with her classmates one last time.
“We’re able to hang out again. It does help,” she said. “I think it was pretty fun. We don’t have activities like this throughout the school year. It allows us to hang out and get closer.”
Goss said it was nice to be able to actually see the faces of her fellow seniors. No masks were required.
“I feel it’s back to normal for me,” she said.
Goss added there was also a surreal feeling that her high school career was coming to an end.
“It’s a little strange,” she said. “I feel like an adult. … It’s been a sign of relief and a realization that this is really happening.”