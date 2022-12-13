Ryan Millerweb.jpg
Ryan Miller works at his job as lead technician at the Western Research Institute in Laramie. Miller is a graduate of Sheridan High School, Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming.

 Courtesy photo | Jeramie Joseph Adams

SHERIDAN — Ryan Miller, 22, former Sheridan High School student, knew he would pursue a career in chemistry after his first class in the field at Sheridan College. Four years later, he is the lead technician at the Western Research Institute in Laramie.

Miller earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry with a minor in molecular biology in May 2022 from the University of Wyoming. Before attending college at the University of Wyoming, Miller attended Sheridan College.

