SHERIDAN — Ryan Miller, 22, former Sheridan High School student, knew he would pursue a career in chemistry after his first class in the field at Sheridan College. Four years later, he is the lead technician at the Western Research Institute in Laramie.
Miller earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry with a minor in molecular biology in May 2022 from the University of Wyoming. Before attending college at the University of Wyoming, Miller attended Sheridan College.
“I think attending Sheridan College straight out of high school allowed for an easy transition into a college environment, given I was still in my hometown,” Miller said. “The smaller campus and class sizes made it easier to adjust, as well.”
Miller began pursuing chemistry after taking his first chemistry class with Robert Milne at Sheridan College.
“Dr. Robert Milne played an instrumental role in sparking my passion for chemistry and the pursuit of my degree.”
While at Sheridan College, Miller was involved in a graphene synthesis project. Graphene is a form of carbon that can be modified through the act of synthesis.
Once he transferred to the University of Wyoming, Miller continued his chemistry research, working in a molecular biology lab dissecting drosophila fly larval brains, studing genetic linkages to microcephaly.
Microcephaly is a condition that occurs in the womb during fetal development when the brain does not develop properly. It can also occur after birth when the baby’s head just stops growing.
After graduating from the University of Wyoming, Miller began working as the lead technician with the Western Research Institute. He spends the majority of his time in labs performing various analytical tests on asphalt and heavy oil samples, in an attempt to produce longer lasting asphalt products.
“I use the skills I built in college on a nearly daily basis, from basic safety, to usage of common glassware and instrumentation,” he said.
Miller said the education he received at both institutions prepared him for his position at the Western Research Institute.
“The experience I gained as an undergraduate has carried over pretty directly into my daily responsibilities,” Miller said.
He remains satisfied in his current position.
“It’s difficult to say where I’d like to be in the far future,” Miller continued, “but I am currently very pleased with my job, and I’m grateful for the opportunity it provided me to continue my experience as a researcher and scientist.”