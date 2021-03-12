SHERIDAN — For years, the student council at Sheridan High School limited its activities to organizing homecoming week, winter court warming and a few other events. More recently, though, the students and the advisors in the club have worked to expand their reach beyond dances and pep rallies to kindness initiatives and fundraising for area nonprofits.
According to SHS Activities Director Don Julian, the shift occurred when Gretchen McCafferty and Jane Buell took over as advisors in the spring of 2018, bringing a new burst of goals and energy to the organization.
That energy is displayed not only in the impact the SHS Student Council has had on the community and the school, but also in attendance and participation.
Student Body President McKailyn Malles said when she first started with student council, approximately 25 students participated and fewer than that reliably attended meetings and contributed to projects. Now, though, approximately 50 people participate and attendance accountability encourages more students to stay active with the group.
“It has definitely changed; we’ve changed how we do things,” Malles said Wednesday morning after a student council meeting. “We’ve worked to make sure it’s a safe environment and have more people feel like they can be part of it.”
Malles added each year council members visit Sheridan Junior High School to encourage younger peers to participate in student council when they reach SHS.
Homecoming plans, pep rallies and other events remain one aspect of work for student council participants, but the group’s efforts have also expanded.
“They have become active at the state level including co-hosting the state convention, attending other leadership opportunities and holding their own leadership retreat,” Julian said. “They have taken on more causes by raising funds for students and families in need. They added more accountability for their members to be active participants and have taken a bigger role in uniting the leadership of each class towards more common goals and projects.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, the students discussed projects to support the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, Sheridan County rodeo events and — a big focus of the current school year — Make-A-Wish Wyoming.
Malles said student council organizations across the state have long partnered with Make-A-Wish Wyoming and even have a friendly competition at the Wyoming Association of Student Councils' annual meeting to see which school can raise the most funds for the cause.
The SHS group decided to get involved and, after hearing from Make-A-Wish Wyoming Development Director Nicole Tholson, dove into the project.
So far this year, SHS students have collected nearly $4,000 toward the student council’s $8,000 goal. That $8,000 represents the average cost of one granted wish for a child with a critical illness.
And while Make-A-Wish Wyoming doesn’t designate funds for specific wishes, the SHS students have already heard about the influence granted wishes can have for families who are struggling right here in Sheridan. Earlier this year, for example, Hisham Khan didn’t have time to think about leukemia as he explored his brand new Batcave. Another pending wish would help a fellow SHS student.
“What’s so wonderful is that most of the schools we work with are so independent they very capably handle the heavy lifting of coming up with fundraising ideas and executing them,” Tholson said. “We help with the collateral like balloons and banners and things, but otherwise we are just so grateful for their creativity and energy.”
Fundraising efforts of the SHS Student Council have varied throughout the year from hat days — during which students pay $1 to wear a hat to school on some Fridays — to the “Miracle Minute,” which features students scrambling in just one minute to collect as much money as they can from students. One such “Miracle Minute,” McCafferty said, raised approximately $1,500 toward the cause.
“These kids are so compassionate,” she said. “When they know where that money is going, it’s cool to see kids stepping up and giving.”
The student council also organized what it has dubbed as a “Teacher Takedown,” which includes various challenges for teachers for every $100 raised by students. Once the first $100 was raised, several teachers sang over the announcements. When $200 was collected, several teachers ate dog food. Upcoming challenges for teachers will include wearing rival schools’ colors, receiving a pie to the face, wearing costumes or onesies for a day, riding tiny tricycles, kissing a pig, dying their hair (or beard), being duct-taped to a wall and creating TikTok videos.
“We have such great support from our administration,” McCafferty said. “These ideas the kids come up with — we couldn’t do them if we didn’t have the support of the school administration and the teachers.”
She noted many student council organizations across the state took a step back when COVID-19 hit, but the student council members at SHS recognized fellow students and the community as a whole still needed contact and encouragement. They organized gifts and notes for teachers and delivered notes of encouragement to classmates. In recent months, the students have participated in Compassion Club — with one grade level doing something nice each week for those around them. McCafferty also encouraged the students to write letters to teachers who have inspired them.
“In a moment where teachers really need that, I’ve heard some pretty touching stories about what students had to say,” McCafferty said.
From Julian’s perspective, having an active student council organization contributes to the overall culture and sense of community.
“An active student council can unite the overall voice of the student body and provide an ownership for our students that encourages them to be more involved and take an active role in leading our building and creating a positive atmosphere of energy and growth,” Julian said. “In high school, I was active in STUCO and two of my children were active also. I am a big believer in the positive power of a great student council. It is not unlike what a great city council does for a community.”
The SHS Student Council efforts to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Wyoming will continue over the coming weeks, and a link to help can be found on the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages and can be found at bit.ly/3eBBW4F.