SHERIDAN — It’s been a busy, but successful, summer for 17-year-old Henry Dickinson of Sheridan.
The soon-to-be senior at Sheridan High School recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor. As he looks forward to college and the future, he also earned a $1,250 regional scholarship while attending the Wyoming Boys State program June 13-19 at the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.
Dickinson was one of three Sheridan teens to attend Boys State, which is sponsored by the American Legion, where he was joined by Grant Baxter and Wayne Murdock.
As part of the program, Dickinson authored an essay on why he thought it is one of the most important ways the American Legion helps serve veterans. He chose to focus his essay on veterans’ mental health issues and the support provided to them by the American Legion.
Not only did his essay help earn him the regional scholarship, Dickinson remains in the running for a $10,000 national scholarship, which could come in handy as he considers what college he might attend.
Dickinson said one goal is to pursue a degree in museum studies. That could result in him attending either Michigan State University, Casper College or Colorado State University.
“Not all that many schools have such a degree program,” Dickinson said. “History is my passion. That’s what I hope to pursue.”
To earn his Eagle Scout rank, Dickinson restored and preserved the Grand Army of the Republic section of the cemetery. The Grand Army of the Republic was a fraternal organization of veterans who served in the American Civil War.
The project involved everything from cleaning up the graves themselves to installing a solar light for a flag pole to rotating two Civil War-era cannons 180-degrees so they would face outward, as in military tradition.
“Even if you’re not aware of it, there’s always a good bit of local history no matter where you are,” Dickinson said of the project. “And there will always be a need for people to preserve it.”
He added Boys State also proved to be a positive learning experience.
Wyoming Boys' State, held annually in June, provided high school juniors from across the state to participate in a week's worth of activities to gain knowledge of their state and its governmental structure. Participants learned firsthand how government works, experiencing what it takes to create and enact laws with an emphasis on leadership, civic engagement and patriotism. Speakers included Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Congresswoman Liz Cheney.
The weeklong program culminated with a visit to the State Capitol in Cheyenne, where participants occupied the House and Senate chambers and various offices and agencies of Wyoming's government where they had the opportunity to meet with various state officials.
“It was a very good experience to meet with other people from across the state who have similar interests and passion in government,” Dickinson said. “And it was a good experience to learn about government with the simulations.”