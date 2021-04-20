SHERIDAN — Five members of the Sheridan High School Model United Nations team participated in a Model United Nation Conference put on by Michigan State University March 26-28.
The conference was held online for the first time in the 20-year history of the organization, allowing the SHS team to participate along with others from areas where distance would normally have prohibited travel. There were more than 250 students competing from across the U.S. and from three different countries.
Sheridan students Henry Dickinson and Gingi Gonzales each received a prestigious “Book Award” in recognition of their research skills and exceptional performance in the competition. Additionally, the enthusiasm, sportsmanship and intellect demonstrated by the entire Sheridan delegation was honored in their receiving the “Spirit of Sparty Award.” This award has rarely been received by teams outside of Michigan.
Sheridan’s team is now preparing for a conference to be held in May, offered by the Greater Boston UN Society in collaboration with Northeastern University. Model UN is an international organization that engages students in research on topics of global interest. Preparation for conferences includes not only topical research but a deep understanding of the nation they represent as a delegate to the mock UN that takes place at the event.
Students must write a position paper and be prepared to debate the topic from the viewpoint of their nation. SHS reinstituted model UN in the mid-2000s after having fielded teams in the 1980s. Over the past nine years, more than 100 SHS students have received awards for their work, attended in-person conferences in Colorado, Wyoming and at the UN, and now are navigating the world of online conferences.